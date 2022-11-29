Farmers continue sit-in in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 28

For the past three days, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has been holding a dharna inside the district administrative complex by parking their tractors inside the premises and holding a sit-in protest there.

They are demanding implementation of the Dr Swaminathan report, compensation for handling paddy straw, stopping auction of panchayat land with cultivators, provision of better canal system and rejection of pre-paid power meter system.

Even as the last three days had been a government holiday on account of Saturday, Sunday and the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, the administration is wary of the fact that there could be problems from tomorrow morning. As lot of public is expected in the offices tomorrow after three holidays, the administration can face a lot of issues on account of parking of the vehicles.

About 200 farmers have not just parked their tractors but have also put out carpets and mattresses on the parking platform where they sit and lodge the protest for the whole day. In the night, they go inside their parked trolleys to rest. The police personnel have been deployed on all gates to ensure that more tractors do not barge in and block the complex completely.

On Monday, the farmers led by state convener Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and district president Salwinder Singh Janian observed the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur inside the complex. They recited, hymns, held ardaas and even organised langar.

Commissioner of Police Dr S Bhoopathi said, “We are aware of the fact that there could be problems when public comes in the complex from tomorrow onwards. The administration is trying to negotiate with the farmers and arranging their talks with the government officials.”