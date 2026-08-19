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Home / Punjab / Farmers continue to protest as Haryana restricts entry

Farmers continue to protest as Haryana restricts entry

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:23 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Concrete barricades installed on the Shambhu border. File
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Farmer unions have threatened to hold protests across the state on August 20 after their proposed 228-km “Kisan Bachao Padyatra” associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) was halted at the Khanauri-Data Singhwala border. The farmer unions continue with their dharna as the Haryana Police have erected barricades and restricted entry from the Punjab side.

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On Sunday, the Haryana administration stopped a group of farmers from entering the state and sealed the interstate route.

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The farmers, led by SKM (Non-Political) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal, later held a protest on the Punjab side and they did not try to forcibly enter Haryana.

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The march was scheduled to begin from Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on August 16 and reach Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 29, where farmers’ panchayat is scheduled to be held.

The farmers’ main demands include exclusion of agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries from the proposed India-US trade agreement, a legal guarantee for procurement of all crops at minimum support price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50% formula, farm loan waiver and others.

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