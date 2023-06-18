Farmers’ daughters make it to Air Force

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Two alumnae of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls, Mohali, have been commissioned into the IAF as Flying Officers from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Flying Officer Ivraj Kaur, who hails from Ropar, will be joining the Flying Branch as a helicopter pilot, while Prabhsimran, who belongs to Gurdaspur, will join the Education Branch of the Air Force.

(L-R) Ishan Bakshi, Armaandeep Singh, Manraj Singh Sahni

Both woman officers belong to families of agriculturalists in Punjab.

Four alumni of Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI, Mohali, have been commissioned as officers in the IAF on passing out from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, near Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The officers are Ishan Bakshi, Manraj Singh Sahni, Harshit Bakshi and Armaandeep Singh Sodhi. They were among 194 members of the 211th Combined Graduation Parade ‘pipped’ as Flying Officers by President Droupadi Murmu.

With the commissioning of these cadets, a total of 140 alumni of the AFPI have been commissioned as officers into the Indian Armed Forces in the last 11 years, including 38 in the past year.

Extending warm wishes Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Arora said, “The whole of Punjab feels proud on their remarkable achievement. I wish them all the best in their service.” He said their success would spur children from small towns and villages to explore opportunities in serving the nation as commissioned officers in defence services.