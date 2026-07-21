In photos: Farmers protest at Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are marching towards the Shambhu border, in protest against the proposed India-US trade agreement drawing a heavy security response. As protesters advanced, security forces erected multiple barricades and maintained a tight vigil to prevent them from crossing into Haryana. These images capture the resolve of the farmers to move on, the tense standoff at the border, and the unfolding scenes from one of the day's biggest protests.

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