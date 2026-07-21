In photos: Farmers protest at Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are marching towards the Shambhu border, in protest against the proposed India-US trade agreement drawing a heavy security response. As protesters advanced, security forces erected multiple barricades and maintained a tight vigil to prevent them from crossing into Haryana. These images capture the resolve of the farmers to move on, the tense standoff at the border, and the unfolding scenes from one of the day's biggest protests.
Carrying flags of their outfits, farmers from several places in Punjab gathered at the border point in the morning to head towards the national capital. A day-long “Kisan Mahapanchayat” is being organised at Kisan Ghat in Delhi under the banner of “Desh Bachao Morcha”. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Heavy police deployed at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana, and the bridge over the Ghaggar river was fenced to stop the farmers. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
The farmers’ convoy departed from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday morning. More than a thousand farmers had spent Monday night at the sarai (pilgrims’ inn) of the gurdwara. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
In view of the farmers’ protest, Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory to avoid delays and inconveniences. Tribune photo
The advisory asked commuters to take the Ambala Cantonment-Chandigarh-Lalru-Dera Bassi-Zirakpur route to go to Punjab. Those going to Delhi from Punjab can take the Rajpura-Lalru-Dera Bassi-Zirakpur-Ambala Cantonment route, it said. Tribune photo
Farmers have been strongly opposing the India-US trade deal, claiming that it would adversely impact the country’s farming sector. They claimed that the proposed trade deal would allow cheaper agricultural imports into India, affecting domestic farm incomes and the country’s agricultural economy. Tribune photo
Farmers from Punjab gather near the Ghaggar river bridge at Shambhu, where Haryana Police put up barricades ahead of their Delhi march. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Farmers’ convoy halted at the Shambhu border after Haryana Police sealed the interstate crossing on Tuesday morning. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
A large group of farmers with flags of their organisations gathers at the Shambhu border amid heavy police deployment on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Farmers raise slogans near the Shambhu border after being stopped by Haryana Police during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar