Farmers demand MSP

Patiala, May 29
Farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) today handed over a memorandum to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur requesting that their pending demands should be fulfilled by the Central Government. Union members earlier held a dharna near the residence of Preneet Kaur.
Joginder Singh Ugrahan, chief, BKU (Ugrahan), addressing farmers during the dharna, said, “Despite repeated reminders of our demands, including the increase in the MSP and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, the Centre had done nothing on it. The delay shows that the government was not serious on our demands and we should be prepared to protest against the Centre to get these fulfilled.”
