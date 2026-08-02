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Home / Punjab / Farmers encouraged to adopt direct-seeded rice

Farmers encouraged to adopt direct-seeded rice

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Tribune News Service
Fategarh Sahib, Updated At : 12:10 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Farmers visiting the field of progressive farmer.
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To encourage the adoption of direct-seeded rice (DSR) and promote sustainable farming practices, the Agriculture Department organised an exposure visit for around 150 farmers to the fields of progressive cultivators at Reona Niwan village under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme.

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Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jagdev Singh said the initiative was aimed at conserving rapidly depleting groundwater, reducing environmental pollution associated with conventional paddy cultivation and motivating farmers to adopt direct-seeded paddy.

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During the visit, farmers interacted with progressive cultivators Phumman Singh and his brother Jagtar Singh, who have been practising direct-seeded paddy for the past three years. They have cultivated around 150 acres under the method this season and have also avoided burning paddy stubble for the past five to six years.

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Sharing his experience, Phumman Singh said the DSR method had reduced fertiliser consumption, lowered pest infestation, cut irrigation water and labour costs and ultimately increased farm income. He also appreciated the Punjab Government for providing an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers adopting the technique.

Deputy Project Director Dr Harmanjeet Singh and Dr Jatinder Singh advised farmers to avoid excessive use of chemical fertilisers, saying balanced application not only reduces cultivation costs but also helps maintain soil fertility and protect the environment.

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Agriculture Department officials, including Dr Prabhunath, Pritpal Singh, Rajvir Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Varinder Singh, were also present.

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