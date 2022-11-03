Farmers end 4-month-old stir at Rajpura

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 2

Farmers who had been protesting for the past four months at Fountain Chowk here today ended their agitation after Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met them.

Talking to farm leaders late this evening, the Agriculture Minister assured the farmers that the government was working with full sincerity for the welfare of farmers.

After a meeting with leaders, including Dr Darshan Pal, Gurdit Singh Dittupur, Harjinder Singh and others, Dhaliwal said that the “weak” Seed Act would be amended soon. He assured strict action against sellers of fake seeds and fertilisers.

Dhaliwal said in order to stop malpractices, the government would bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and sub-standard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds.

While talking to reporters, Dhaliwal said all the demands of the farmers had been accepted. He said after measures were taken to curb sale of fake seeds, the farmers called off their stir.

On the occasion, Dr Darshan Pal said farmers were thankful to the government, which had assured that the Seed Act would be amended so that no one could sell fake and sub-standard fertilisers and seeds etc. He said the farmers had ended the Rajpura protest.

