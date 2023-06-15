Farmers end fast in Patiala after assurance from government

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 15

Seven farm leaders who were taken into custody on Wednesday morning, on Thursday decided to end their fast and their agitation against the state government. The leaders who were kept in Mata Kaushalya Hospital by the police ended their almost weeklong struggle.

The farm leaders had earlier warned that they would stop consuming water from Thursday in case their demands were not met. However, today around 7 pm the leaders were offered coconut water and they decided to end their agitation, after an assurance by the government to accept their demands.

On June 13, the police had removed the farmers sitting on a dharna outside the PSPCL headquarters since June 8. The PSPCL employees could enter the office after the protesting leaders were rounded up.

The leaders, along with their supporters, under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of the SKM, continued to protest outside the PSPCL head office since last week and were removed forcibly two days back.

“We have decided to end our protest and the fast after being assured that our demands have been met,” said BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

The SKM (non-political) has been protesting several issues, including the installation of smart meters, delay in new connections to farmers, delay in release of pending tubewell connections, stray cattle menace, etc.