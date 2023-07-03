Farmers end protest after admn’s assurance on crop compensation

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, July 2

Irked over police action on protesting farmers of Giddar village led by three organisations — BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Ekta Dakonda) and BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) — farmers today demanded compensation for wheat crop damaged due to hailstorm.

A state committee of farmers’ organisations announced that Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway would be blocked today. Later, Deputy Commissioner invited farmer leaders to a meeting.

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Shingara Singh Mann, Baldev Singh Sandoha, Baldev Singh Bhai Rupa, Buta Singh Tungwali and farmers of Giddar village participated in the meeting attended by the Bathinda DC, the SSP and officials of the administration.

At the meeting, it was decided that farmers would be given a compensation of Rs 6,850 per acre based on 33 to 75 per cent damage to the crop. The farmers, who suffered 100 crop loss, would be given a compensation of 15,000 per acre after investigation and workers would also be compensated at the rate of 10 per cent. Owners whose vehicles were vandalised would also be provided relief by the administration.

The Bathinda ADC assured farmers that decisions taken at the meeting would be implemented.

Following administration’s assurance to provide compensation, farmers’ organisation stopped protest.

Addressing the gathering today at Bucho Khurd, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke, state secretary Shigara Singh Maan, women’s organisation leader Harinder Kaur Bindu, BKU (Ekta Dakonda) district president Baldev Singh Bhai Rupa and BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) district president Baldev Singh Sandoha said that the true face of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the stated had started to emerge.

They said instead of solving problems of the people and working for Bhagat Singh’s dreams to come true, farmers and employees were being beaten by Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

