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Home / Punjab / Farmers, farm workers gherao Punjab Agriculture Minister’s house in Muktsar

Farmers, farm workers gherao Punjab Agriculture Minister’s house in Muktsar

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union raise demands over farm policy, land pooling, loans, crop losses and the India-US trade agreement

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 05:14 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Farmers, farm workers gherao Punjab Agriculture Minister’s house in Muktsar BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union raise demands over farm policy, land pooling, loans, crop losses and the India-US trade agreement. Archit Watts Tribune News Service Muktsar, September 12 A large number of farmers and farm workers today gheraoed the residence of Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village in Muktsar district, following a call by the Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan). Leaders of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union alleged that the state government had failed to implement agreements reached with farmers and workers, including the withdrawal of cases registered during agitations and the implementation of a comprehensive agricultural policy. The protesters demanded cancellation of the proposed India-US free trade agreement, withdrawal of the state’s land pooling policy and an end to drone surveys. They also sought ownership rights for occupants of agricultural land, a farmer-friendly debt law, complete loan waivers and compensation for families of those who died by suicide due to indebtedness. The unions further demanded crop diversification to conserve groundwater, strict action against industries polluting rivers and canals, and compensation for losses caused by floods and other natural disasters. On the river-water dispute, the unions opposed attempts to divide farmers of different states. They demanded that the issue be settled through neutral experts on the basis of riparian and river-basin principles, while maintaining communal harmony. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state secretary Shingara Singh Mann announced that the union would gherao the residences of BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon and former state president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday over their various demands. Photo caption: Farmers gherao the residence of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village in Muktsar district on Saturday
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A large number of farmers and farm workers today gheraoed the residence of Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village in Muktsar district, following a call by the Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan).

Leaders of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union alleged that the state government had failed to implement agreements reached with farmers and workers, including the withdrawal of cases registered during agitations and the implementation of a comprehensive agricultural policy.

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The protesters demanded cancellation of the proposed India-US free trade agreement, withdrawal of the state’s land pooling policy and an end to drone surveys. They also sought ownership rights for occupants of agricultural land, a farmer-friendly debt law, complete loan waivers and compensation for families of those who died by suicide due to indebtedness.

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The unions further demanded crop diversification to conserve groundwater, strict action against industries polluting rivers and canals, and compensation for losses caused by floods and other natural disasters.

On the river-water dispute, the unions opposed attempts to divide farmers of different states. They demanded that the issue be settled through neutral experts on the basis of riparian and river-basin principles, while maintaining communal harmony.

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BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state secretary Shingara Singh Mann announced that the union would gherao the residences of BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon and former state president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday over their various demands.

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