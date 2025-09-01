DT
Home / Punjab / Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana send aid for Punjab flood victims

Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana send aid for Punjab flood victims

Support signifies the unity between farmers across states
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 01:46 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Relief material being sent from Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan for flood affected people in Fazilka district
As the flood situation continues to worsen in Punjab, people from neighbouring states, especially farmers, have started sending relief material for the affected areas.

Talking to The Tribune, MLA Sadulshahar, Rajasthan Gurveer Singh Brar said, “The first batch of ration and fodder from Chak Mahraj Ka village has been dispatched for the flood-affected Fazilka district today. I have already appealed to our brethren in Rajasthan to extend help to Punjab. A number of people from Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts are coming forward for this cause.”

Manjit Singh, a farmer from Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan, said, “This natural calamity is taking a toll on our fellow farmers in Punjab. We are doing our bit by sending food items and fodder for their livestock.”

Meanwhile, farmers from Ladwa village in Hisar district in Haryana said they had also dispatched tractor-trailers loaded with relief material to Punjab.

The Kisan Andolan against the three controversial (now repealed) farm laws in 2020-21 played a key role in uniting farmers across states.

