Farmers get Rs 20.10 cr relief for crop damage in 2020

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 1

Farmers, whose crops and houses got damaged due to rains in 2020, received a compensation of Rs 20.10 crore today.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal said Rs 18.02 crore of Rs 21.83 crore compensation had been distributed for the crop loss suffered in 2020. She said Rs 2.08 crore had been distributed as a compensation for damage to houses. She said the remaining amount would be disbursed within a week.

The Deputy Commissioner said special girdawari to assess damage to crops by unseasonal rains and hailstorm recently was also underway.

She said officials of the Revenue Department officials were going to the villages to prepare a detailed report in the presence of villagers.