Farmers gherao Sangrur officials

Sangrur, November 13

Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) today reportedly gheraoed a team of officials who went to check stubble burning in Laddi village.

The protesters said they lifted the siege only after officials assured “no action” would be taken against them. “A team led by Sangrur Tehsildar clicked pictures of burnt straw in Laddi village. We gheraoed the team and allowed them to leave only after they assured that they no action will be taken against any farmer,” said Jagtar Laddi, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan). The protesters announced that they would not allow any team to visit their fields.

Sangrur Tehsildar Surinderpal Singh said, “Farmers didn’t gherao us. They only resisted our visit. When we clarified that we were on a routine visit, they allowed us to go.”

