Farmers’ groups to hold protests outside all 22 DC offices in Punjab today

The Punjab chapter of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will hold one-day dharnas outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in all 22 districts of the state on Monday, demanding action on various issues concerning farmers and agricultural labourers.

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Protests will be held in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Moga, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, Patiala, Malerkotla, Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

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Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said a large gathering would be held outside the Amritsar DC office, with protesters expected to assemble around noon.

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The Morcha has further announced that if its demands are not addressed, it will launch a five-day protest campaign outside the residences of Punjab ministers from September 14.

Demands

Among its key demands, the farmers’ groups have sought procurement of basmati, maize, moong, mustard and potato crops at remunerative prices above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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They have also demanded complete loan waiver for farmers and agricultural labourers, besides compensation and government jobs for families of those who died by suicide due to debt.

The groups have sought a long-term policy to address Punjab’s recurring flood crisis, declining groundwater levels and air and water pollution. They have also demanded that river-water distribution follow the riparian principle.

The Morcha has opposed several Central legislations, including the Seeds Bill/Act, 2025, Cooperative Laws/changes, 2026, the Viksit Bharat–G RAM G Act, 2025, which has replaced MGNREGA, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It has also sought an end to prepaid electricity meters in Punjab.

Other demands include withdrawal of Punjab’s land pooling policy, an end to forcible land acquisition without farmers’ consent and adequate compensation, and withdrawal of police and railway cases registered during farmers’ and labourers’ agitations and stubble-burning cases.

The groups have further sought the return of belongings, including tractor-trolleys, allegedly seized during the Shambhu and Khanauri protests, along with compensation and government jobs for families of protesters who died.

They have demanded ownership rights for settlers, farmers and labourers cultivating the land on which they have settled, effective measures against drug abuse and permanent employment opportunities for youth.

The Morcha has also opposed drone-based village mapping without residents’ consent and sought the opening of a trade corridor with Pakistan to provide farmers, traders and small businesses in Punjab access to new markets.

Pandher said the protests were aimed at highlighting the concerns of farmers and farm workers and mounting pressure on the Punjab Government to act on their demands.