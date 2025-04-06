DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Farmers hold protest near CM’s residence

Farmers hold protest near CM’s residence

Activists of the BKU (Ugrahan), led by its district president Amrik Singh Gandhuan, staged a dharna near the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Sunday. They were protesting against yesterday’s “lathicharge” on members of the union and agitating...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 11:39 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Arrested farmer taken by the police to the Civil Hospital, Bathinda. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
Advertisement

Activists of the BKU (Ugrahan), led by its district president Amrik Singh Gandhuan, staged a dharna near the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Sunday. They were protesting against yesterday’s “lathicharge” on members of the union and agitating teachers of Government Adarsh School, Chaoke (Bathinda).

Jagtar Singh Laddi, general secretary of the Sangrur block of the union, said teachers of Government Adarsh School, Chaoke (Bathinda), and some union members were staging a dharna outside the school at Chaoke on April 5 when the police “resorted to lathicharge” and arrested some teachers and a union leader. He said the teachers had been protesting for the past more than two months, seeking full salaries and protection of their service.

District general secretary of the BKU (Ugrahan) Darbara Singh Chhajla said the union would continue its struggle till the acceptance of their demands. He said the government should make arrangements to protect jobs of the agitating teachers and give full salaries to them and other staff.

Advertisement

Among other leaders of the union who spoke on the occasion were state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, press secretary Jagtar Singh Kalajhar and district president Amrik Singh Gandhuan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper