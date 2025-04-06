Farmers hold protest near CM’s residence

Activists of the BKU (Ugrahan), led by its district president Amrik Singh Gandhuan, staged a dharna near the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Sunday. They were protesting against yesterday’s “lathicharge” on members of the union and agitating teachers of Government Adarsh School, Chaoke (Bathinda).

Jagtar Singh Laddi, general secretary of the Sangrur block of the union, said teachers of Government Adarsh School, Chaoke (Bathinda), and some union members were staging a dharna outside the school at Chaoke on April 5 when the police “resorted to lathicharge” and arrested some teachers and a union leader. He said the teachers had been protesting for the past more than two months, seeking full salaries and protection of their service.

District general secretary of the BKU (Ugrahan) Darbara Singh Chhajla said the union would continue its struggle till the acceptance of their demands. He said the government should make arrangements to protect jobs of the agitating teachers and give full salaries to them and other staff.

Advertisement

Among other leaders of the union who spoke on the occasion were state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, press secretary Jagtar Singh Kalajhar and district president Amrik Singh Gandhuan.