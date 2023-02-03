Farmers in Sangrur village save Rs 2,000/acre by sowing wheat without stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 2

At Harayu village, around 50 per cent farmers have sown wheat without burning the stubble this year.

The crop is growing at a fast pace while farmers say, the next year they have plans to make all village stubble-fire free.

Some officers of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kheri, and the Farm Advisory Service Centre, Sangrur, which have adopted the village for stubble management last year, said the village had 5,500 acres of land of which 4,500 acres were under paddy. They succeeded in convincing farmers to sow wheat without burning the stubble on around 2,250 acres this year.

“I have not burnt any stubble in my fields for the last four years. This year, I have sown wheat with the help of smart seeders. I am happy that many families of our village have also not burnt stubble. We are trying that this year, our village becomes free of stubble fire,” said Vasdev Sharma, who is the president of the Village Youth Welfare Club.

Some farmers said after burning stubble, they had to spend around Rs 3,000 per acre to sow their wheat, but without burning the stubble, they sowed wheat crop with a cost of just around Rs 1,000 with the help of various machines.

“This year I have sown wheat in around 10 acres with happy seeder and through mulching. Farmers are changing these days and all want to save and protect their land and water but only need some guidance,” said Daler Singh, another farmer of the village.

Associate Director of the KVK, Kheri, Dr Mandeep Singh, said they had got a good response from Harayu village. “We are planning to organise more awareness camps and giving training to all farmers to manage stubble without burning,” he said.