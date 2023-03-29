Farmers join protest at Pbi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) today said the Centre and state government were framing policies as part of a propaganda to keep education away from the reach of children of peasants and workers.

He was in Punjabi University on Tuesday to participate in a protest by university students and teachers for want of grants for the cash-strapped university.

Ugrahan said it was shameful that students were forced to demand for a bank loan waiver for a university in a free country like India.

He said over Rs 100 crore is being spent on organising the G20 event, but the state government has reduced the budget allocated for higher educational institutes, including that of the Punjabi University. He alleged that the governments want to privatise universities that are providing education to wards of peasants and poor families.