Farmers leave for Singhu

Mansa, December 10
Scores of farmers under the banner of SKM (non-political) today left for the Singhu border from Mansa to participate in first anniversary of ending of farmers’ agitation against three agricultural laws and pay tribute to farmers who died during the agitation. Farmers raised slogans, demanding fulfilling of promises made at the ending of the agitation by the Centre.
Lakhbir Singh Aklia, a leader of the SKM, said, “Scores of farmers left for the Singhu border today from the Mansa railway station. Another group of farmers will leave tomorrow. Many farmers and labourers lost their lives during the agitation, but promises have not been fulfilled till now. Our demands include a legal guarantee on MSP for agricultural produce and compensation to families of deceased farmers who lost their lives during the stir.”
Aklia said, “We are paying a tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation and for the demands not met by the state government. We exhort farmers to participate in the agitation as much as they can.”
