Sangrur: Farmers of 50 villages intensify struggle for canal water supply

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, January 22
Farmers of 50 villages have intensified their struggle to get canal water supply in their villages.
The foot march of farmers is getting a good support from area residents. In the coming days, more organisations are likely to join their struggle.
“Area farmers under the banner of Kirti Kisan Union have been covering four to five villages daily. We started foot march on January 15 that will conclude on February 3. We have plans to cover all 50 villages, which are without the supply of canal water,” said Bhupinder Longowal, senior leader of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU).
The affected villages are in four Assembly constituencies, including Malerkotla, Amargarh, Dhuri and Mehal Kalan. All villages are in dark zone and the Punjab Government is unlikely to allow any new tube well connection in these villages.
Another KKU leader, Jarnail Singh Jahangir, who is leading the foot march, said they were getting good response and residents were offering all possible help.
Apart from conducting small meetings, Jahangir and other members are also forming village committees under the banner of the Canal Water Prapati Sangharash Committee in each village.
“Its fight for our survival as without water, there is no life. We have utilised our ground water beyond permissible limit. Now, only the supply of canal water can save us. Till date, there is no canal in our villages to supply water,” said Jahangir.
After Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came to know about the issue, he immediately directed senior officials concerned for undertaking a survey of villages. Teams of officials visited various villages and collected details of land and water requirement and submitted their detailed reports for further action.
Meanwhile, AAP MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman said he had been pursuing the matter with the higher authorities for quick action.
