Samyukt Kisan Morcha oppose freeing of panchayat land in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 22

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders have opposed the state government’s drive to remove encroachments from panchayat land. They say several farmers who have been cultivating crops on this land for decades would be rendered workless if the government went ahead of its plan.

Nirmal Singh Jhanduke, a leader of a farmers’ union, said, “There are farmers who have been tilling this land for more than 90 years. The government is bothering farmers in the garb of freeing panchayat land. If the government doesn’t stop the drive, the SKM will stand with the farmers in their struggle.”

Makhan Singh Bhaini Bagha, another farmer leader said, “The government is also bothering farmers on the pretext of installing electricity meters with chips. It must fulfil its pre-poll promises.”