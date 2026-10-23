Farmers oppose, halt Sutlej mining near Ropar Headworks, allege violations

A controversy has erupted over mining in the Sutlej riverbed, barely three kilometres downstream of the Ropar Headworks, with farmers’ organisations and residents of adjoining villages alleging violations of mining norms.

Residents of Giaspura, Haveli, Phool and other adjoining villages, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bahramke), stopped the mining activity on Thursday evening, alleging that the extraction was being carried out in an unscientific manner. The protesters claimed that hundreds of tippers loaded with sand had been transported from the site on the first day of operations.

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During a meeting with those carrying out the mining, the latter claimed that they had been granted mining rights over 33 acres of the Sutlej riverbed downstream of the Ropar Headworks. They also claimed that the Mining Department had permitted the use of Poklen and JCB machines to extract gravel up to a depth of three metres.

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The farmers’ organisations, however, demanded that the leaseholders produce documents establishing their mining rights. They also sought demarcation of the leased area before mining resumed, alleging that local residents had not been adequately informed about the boundaries and permissions granted for the site.

The protesters further alleged that a temporary earthen bund had been constructed in the riverbed to collect sand, potentially affecting the natural flow of water. They demanded that the bund be removed and the matter examined by the authorities.

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Gaurav Rana, leader of the Punjab Sanjhivalta Dal, who visited the site along with his associates, said the mining was being carried out in an unscientific manner. He alleged that despite the farmers opposing the activity and stopping the work, no senior official from the concerned departments had visited the site to address their concerns.

The controversy has also brought the movement of heavy vehicles into focus. Farmer leaders alleged that hundreds of sand-laden tippers were using the IIT Ropar road despite restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the road.

They said that although the mining site was reportedly located in the Balachaur area of Nawanshahr district, the transportation of sand through Ropar areas was affecting local residents.

The farmers’ organisations further questioned the deployment of several heavy machines in the riverbed and the presence of a Punjab Police sticker on an office associated with the mining operation.

Farmer leaders alleged that officials of the Mining Department and the police had been contacted repeatedly but had failed to reach the site.

When contacted, Ropar Deputy Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said he would get the matter inquired into.

The farmers’ organisations questioned the silence of ruling party politicians from Ropar and Balachaur on the issue, demanding that they clarify their positions and ensure that the concerns of the affected villages were addressed.

They warned that the agitation would be intensified if the administration failed to address their concerns.