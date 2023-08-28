Punjab farmers oppose new hunting rules

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

Farmers of the state are up in arms against the Wildlife Department over its decision to allow the hunting of wild boars and blue bulls using “only” .315 bore rifle and disallowing the consumption of the hunted animal. The government has also made it mandatory for the hunter to possess a permit provided by it.

Professional hunters claim that a majority of the farmers are not trained to save their crop from these animals.

“Most farmers do not have .315-caliber weapons. With the carcass not allowed for consumption, we do not want to spend on fuel, manpower and weapons from our pocket,” said, Vishavdeep Sidhu, a professional hunter.

Wildlife activists argue that hunting should be completely banned and farmers given full compensation for the damaged crop within 15 days.

Punjab Chief Wildlife Warden Dharminder Sharma told The Tribune that they have allowed hunting only by .315 bore gun to ensure that the animal gets killed. “The wild animal causing damage to life and property needs to be killed, not injured,” he said.