Farmers prepare paddy nurseries for needy

Muktsar, July 16
As no waterlogging has been reported in Muktsar district so far, several farmers are preparing paddy nurseries to help those whose fresh sown crop got damaged due to flooding.
Sukhraj Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Gurusar and Samagh villages have sown the seedlings in one-acre land. The duo said the paddy seedlings would be given free of cost to the flood-affected farmers.
“It is our duty to help our brethren. We are lucky that the rains have not caused damage in this part of the state. Thus, it becomes our duty to help those who have suffered huge financial losses this season,” said Sukhraj and Gurpreet. Similarly, Charanjit Singh of Sakkanwali village has sown paddy seedlings for the affected farmers.
Some residents of Gaggar village have collected funds to the tune of Rs 40,000 to help the needy. A number of residents of Midda village have gone to plug a breach in the Sutlej embankment at Mandala village.
