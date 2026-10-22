Farmers procure 21K stubble management machines

Farmers have procured 21,019 Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines this season, with the Super Seeder emerging as the most popular choice, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said. The state government is offering subsidies of 50 to 80 per cent to encourage farmers to manage paddy residue without burning it, as state intensifies efforts to eliminate stubble-burning incidents and promote sustainable agriculture.

Of the machines procured, 14,274 were Super Seeders, making them the clear favourite among farmers. The Mulcher ranked second with 1,721 units, followed by the Hydraulic Reversible MB Plough with 1,346 units. The Zero Till Drill and Baling Machine completed the top five, with 1,123 and 927 units, respectively. Straw Rakes also recorded significant adoption, with 874 units procured.

Advertisement

Khudian attributed the growing demand to the state’s subsidy scheme, under which individual farmers receive a 50 per cent subsidy, while Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperative societies and panchayats are eligible for an 80 per cent subsidy on CRM machinery.

Advertisement

The minister said the state’s Rs 576-crore action plan for 2026-27 would further strengthen efforts to manage crop residue. He added that stubble-burning cases had declined by around 90 per cent, from 49,922 in 2022 to 5,114 in 2025, earning Punjab national recognition for its crop residue management strategy.

“The substantial subsidy and aggressive awareness drives have convinced our farmers to treat crop residue as an asset rather than a liability,” Khudian said.

Advertisement

He explained that Super Seeders and Zero Till Drills enable farmers to sow wheat directly into paddy residue, saving time and conserving soil moisture. Meanwhile, balers and rakes facilitate the collection and utilisation of straw for power generation and animal fodder, providing alternatives to burning.