Farmers protest against immigration company

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 21

Farmers blocked the road at Ghorewala Chowk here today, demanding action against an immigration firm.

A protest was held against the firm for allegedly defrauding a youth of Sema Kalan village of lakhs of rupees. The victim was allegedly given a fake visa to go abroad by the company.

Demanding action against the owner of the immigration firm, farmers blocked the road near his office at Ajit Road near Ghorewala Chowk. The blockade continued till 5 pm. Residents and commuters had to face many problems due to the protest.

The police kept asking the farmers to clear the road but they remained adamant. A protester said their struggle would continue until action was taken against the firm owner.

Gagandeep of Sema Kalan said he had given Rs 22.5 lakh to the firm to go abroad but the visa given to him turned out to be fake.

