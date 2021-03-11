Farmers protest atop water tank at Dhuri office

Sangrur, June 9
The protest of some members of the Sugarcane Growers’ Struggle Committee atop a water tank at the Dhuri office of Chief Minister Bhawant Mann, for the release of their pending dues from a private sugar mill entered Day 3 on Thursday. One of the three protesters had to be admitted to a local hospital as his health deteriorated.
“Rs 14 crore is pending towards a local sugar mill. Officials too are not taking the required action,” alleged Harjeet Singh Bugra, chairman of the committee.
“We will oppose the AAP candidate in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, if authorities fail to get released the dues,” said protesters.
