Farmers’ protest belies Punjab govt claims: Kewal Singh Dhillon

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday said widespread protests by farmers across the state had belied Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s claims of Punjab being a surplus state and that the government was providing eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to run tubewells.

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Dhillon said erratic electricity supply had forced farmers to rely on costly diesel-powered generators, sharply escalating their cultivation costs.

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He said farmers at several places were forced to replant their paddy crop.

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He said it was unfortunate that farmers in every corner of Punjab could be seen surrounding power stations and grids, braving the scorching heat to stage protests and block roads.