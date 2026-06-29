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Home / Punjab / Farmers’ protest belies Punjab govt claims: Kewal Singh Dhillon

Farmers’ protest belies Punjab govt claims: Kewal Singh Dhillon

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Kewal Singh Dhillon. File photo
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday said widespread protests by farmers across the state had belied Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s claims of Punjab being a surplus state and that the government was providing eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to run tubewells.

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Dhillon said erratic electricity supply had forced farmers to rely on costly diesel-powered generators, sharply escalating their cultivation costs.

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He said farmers at several places were forced to replant their paddy crop.

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He said it was unfortunate that farmers in every corner of Punjab could be seen surrounding power stations and grids, braving the scorching heat to stage protests and block roads.

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