Farmers protest BJP nominee Rana Sodhi’s visit to Jalalabad

Farmers raise slogans against Rana Sodhi on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 11

Farmers today protested the visit of Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, BJP candidate from the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, during his roadshow held in Jalalabad.

They said their comrades were stopped at various borders and some farmers died during the protest, so they would not allow BJP leaders to enter the villages. A farmer, Gurdial Singh, rued that government had raised concrete walls, fixed nails on roads and used water cannons during their protest near Delhi during their agitation against the agriculture laws.

The farmers were holding flags during the protest and raised slogans against the Modi government. However, the police managed to keep them away from the roadshow to prevent any untoward incident.

Later, interacting with the mediapersons, Sodhi said the decision regarding farmers’ issues could not be taken on the roadside. Instead they should form a committee and sit with ruling party leaders to resolve their grievances.

In Muktsar, cops detained some farmers when they gathered on Malout Road to lodge a protest against Rana Sodhi, who was in the city to hold a roadshow. The farmers were released after a few minutes.

