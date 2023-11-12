Farmers protest delay in paddy purchase

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 11

Alleging delay in the purchase of paddy, farmers protested at the Gharachon grain market in Sangrur district on Saturday. They threatened to intensify their agitation if authorities failed to do the needful.

“There are many farmers who have been sitting in the grain market for the past one week, but authorities are delaying the purchase on flimsy grounds. The Punjab Government should urgently look into the matter,” said Harjinder Singh, a local farmer.

Raising slogans against the Punjab Government for not purchasing their produce, farmers said they would wait for a day, and if things didn’t improve they would launch an indefinite protest.

Moisture above permissible limit The high moisture content in paddy is delaying the purchase. We will start procurement once the moisture is within permissible limit. —Baljinder Singh, Markfed inspector

“Fresh rain has already drenched paddy. But officers do not have any sympathy with farmers. They continue to delay the purchase. There is no help for farmers. We will intensify our agitation if there is no improvement,” said Manjit Singh Gharachon, a BKU (Ugrahan) leader.

Markfed Inspector Baljinder Singh denied the allegations and said there was no problem on their part.

“The higher moisture content in paddy is delaying the purchase. We will purchase paddy, once the moisture is in permissible limit,” he said.

#Farmers Protest #Sangrur