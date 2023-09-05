Farmers protest illegal mining

Fazilka, September 4
Farmers and CPI activists staged a protest outside the office of District Mining Officer in the District Court complex today against the alleged illegal mining being carried out in the district.
Kul Hind Kisan Sabha leader Kuldeep Singh Bakhushah and CPI Block Samiti member Shubeg Singh alleged that illegal mining was being carried out in Salemshsha, Badha, Chandmari, Pakka Chisti, Alamshah, etc. They alleged that the sand was being excavated at the panchayat land.
The said the matter had been brought to the notice of officers several times, but to no avail. District Mining Officer Alok Chaudhary said some cart owners were involved in illegal excavation in Salemshah and Badha. Some of them had also been booked.
