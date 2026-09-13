Farmers protest outside Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon’s residence in Barnala

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) staged a protest outside the residence of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon in Barnala on Sunday, demanding withdrawal of what it termed “anti-farmer” and “anti-labourer” policies of the Central Government.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said protests outside the residences of senior BJP leaders were aimed at drawing the Central Government’s attention to the concerns of farmers and farm labourers.

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Ugrahan opposed the proposed India-US trade agreement, the Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, the four labour codes and changes to the MGNREGA. He warned that the agitation would be intensified if the demands were not accepted.

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He also announced that the union would gherao the offices of all Deputy Commissioners across the state on Monday.

A large number of women participated in the protest. The protesters continued their agitation despite rain.