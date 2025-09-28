Farmers protest outside SSP office against travel agent

Farmers, under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda), staged a protest in front of the Mansa SSP office on Saturday.
Led by Manjeet Singh Dhaneer, the farmers were demanding justice for Pipliyan farmer Harbans Singh, who was duped of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.
Although a case was registered at the Budhlada police station around 5 months ago, no arrest has been made so far. Attempts were being made to shield the culprits, they alleged.
