Fazilka farmers protest construction of road leading to under-construction silo of corporate house

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 6

Villagers and farmers, under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda), today blocked the highway near the Deputy Commissioner Office.

They are protesting the construction of a road leading to an under-construction silo of a corporate house at Ladhuka Mandi in the district.

Harish Nadha, district chief of the union, said a road was being constructed by uprooting a large number of poor people, who had been residing there for decades.

He alleged that in the absence of the Deputy Commissioner, they tried to hand over a memorandum to a senior official of the administration, but he did not come out of his office, forcing them to block the highway.

#fazilka