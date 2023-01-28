Barnala farmers protest stray cattle menace

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 27

Having failed to see any action to contain stray cattle menace, under the banner of BKU (Kadiyan), farmers from various villages of the district reached Barnala Deputy Commissioner’s office with stray cattle-laden tractor-trailers and staged a protest.

They ended their protest after assurance from administration, but they announced that they would intensify their agitation, if no action is taken.

“The stray cattle is causing repeated accidents and damaging our crops. But neither junior officers nor seniors are serious and taking any action. Today we have come here to raise our voice,” said Harpal Singh, a protester.

The protesters alleged that the Punjab Government was collecting various taxes from them, but still their full crops were being damaged by the stray cattle. They alleged that whenever they protest, officers come with only assurances and no action has been taken as yet.

“Many have lost their lives in accidents caused by stray cattle while farmers, who are already under debt, are suffering financial losses as stray animals are damaging our crops. If the government fails to take action, we will intensify our agitation,” said Jagsir Singh Chiniwal, a leader of BKU (Kadiyan). They also released some animals from their vehicles, but after senior officers reached the spot, they stopped.

Sukhpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, said they had sent all stray cattle brought by farmers to a ‘gaushala’ and were taking all required steps, as per the demands of farmers.

Protest in Fatehgarh Sahib also

A large number of farmers, under the banner of BKU (Kadian), reached the DC office to protest against the stray cattle menace. Carrying stray cattle in tractor-trailers, they raised slogans against the government for its alleged failure to control the menace.

