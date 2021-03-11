Farmers protest suspension of water supply in Gang canal

Abohar, May 15
As the Water Resources Department officials and the Sriganganagar administration expressed inability to prevent suspension of water supply to Gang (Bikaner) canal, despite relay meetings held over the past two days, dozens of farmers from the border district moved to Harike Barrage on Sunday and staged a dharna. Some officials from Rajasthan held discussions with their Punjab counterparts but the issue could not be resolved.
Punjab officials said the decision to suspend water supply till May 20 was taken in consultation with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) team that had suggested flushing out contaminated water through other channels.
Farm leader Subhash Sehgal said farmers had suffered a lot due to the closure of the canals in March and April. If the cotton fields do not get irrigated in the blazing temperatures, they would again be forced to face losses. “We told them that the canal water may not be supplied to water works but the same, even in its present form, can be used to irrigate the crops. But the officials have turned down our request,” Sehgal said.
Various organisations are likely to convene a meeting at Sriganganagar on Monday to discuss the future course of action.
Work on to remove contamination
Punjab officials have stated that the decision to suspend water supply till May 20 was taken in consultation with the NGT team that had suggested flushing out contaminated water through other channels.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal
Says 'Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmo...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings