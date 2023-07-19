Farmers race against time to sow paddy

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Samana/Ghanaur, July 18

Flood-ravaged farmers are being forced to shell out huge sum of money for procuring paddy saplings from Haryana and even Rajasthan.

As floodwaters have started receding, silt deposits have made it impossible to prepare nurseries ans sow paddy. Thus, farmers were travelling to far off places in search of paddy saplings. However, farmers whose fields were still submerged in Samana, Shutrana, Mansa and Sardulgarh would have to race against time to sow paddy.

Farmers said paddy sown in August would not give better yield and the input costs would double.

Gurdeep Singh of Untsar village said, “I travelled to Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to procure paddy saplings for 40 acres. I have managed to get it for Rs 3,500 per acre. Now, labour cost will also increase. Anything sown after July 30 will be wastage of sources.”

Labh Singh of Ghanaur village managed to buy paddy saplings from Rohtak. “My fields are full of silt. Despite using two tractors and six workers, I am able to clear less than five acres. Anything sown after a fortnight will not give better yield,” he said.

While some benevolent farmers were giving their leftover paddy saplings to their affected brethren for free, many were charging over Rs 3,000.

Agriculture economist Sardara Singh Johl said, “My advice to farmers is to ensure paddy transplantation by this week or do not sow it at all. Any further delay will only add to the farmers’ losses.”

