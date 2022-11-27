Farmers seek legal guarantee for MSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Mohali, Nov 26

On a nationwide call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), under the leadership of 33 farmer organisations of Punjab, thousands of farmers marched towards Raj Bhavan in the state capital Chandigarh and demanded legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).

The march gave a strong signal of starting the second phase of the struggle over the demand for the guaranteed law, leaders said.

The SKM had called for a march to Raj Bhavans across the country on November 26. Today, marches were held in more than 24 states.

On way to Chandigarh, a dharna was staged by farmers at YPS Chowk in Mohali and a demand letter was given to the governor through his ADC, who reached the spot. On the occasion, a 31-member delegation of farmers’ leaders left to meet the Governor.

In the memorandum sent by the SKM to the President of the India through governors of respective states, farmers have demanded guaranteed law on the MSP with C2+50 per cent formula.

The memorandum also demands waiver or remission of farm loans, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, punishment to the main conspirator of Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, after arresting and dismissing him from the Cabinet and immediate release of four imprisoned farmers implicated in a false case.

Apart from providing compensation to martyred and injured farmers’ families, farmers are demanding comprehensive and effective crop insurance scheme for all crops, implementation of monthly pension scheme for farmers and agricultural-labourers and withdrawal of police cases registered in all states and union territories during the farmer movement.

Before start of the march, provincial leaders of 33 farmer organisations addressed farmers gathered in an open ground in front of Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, urging them to participate in the second phase of the SKM struggle.