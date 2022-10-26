Muktsar farmers spreading awareness on ways to manage stubble

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, October 25

Not just the Agriculture Department, some farmers are also appealing to others on the social media to use environment-friendly methods for management of paddy stubble.

17 farm fires in 2 days A senior official in the Muktsar administration said on Sunday and Monday, 17 stubble-burning incidents were reported in the district

Notably, the number of incidents usually increases after Diwali

He said the optimum time for wheat sowing was from October 25 to November 15

For instance, Charanjit Singh, a farmer from Sakkanwali village, today went live on Facebook from his fields, appealing to the public not to burn paddy stubble and follow the suggestions given by farm experts.

Similarly, another farmer Harprinder Singh Dhaliwal, who is a government employee, has also appealed to the public to save environment. He also keeps sharing information related to modern agricultural tools on the social media.

Gurmeet Singh, a farmer from Kattianwali village, who had got the Innovative Farmer Award at the ‘PUSA Krishi Vigyan Mela’ organised by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, said, “I never burn the crop residue, simply decompose the stubble by using some chemicals and mix it in the soil. With this method, I have even reclaimed my land that had become barren due to waterlogging. I keep sharing such nuggets of information with other farmers.”

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “Some progressive farmers are helping us in controlling the number of stubble-burning incidents. Before Diwali, just five incidents had been reported in the district. We have held nearly a hundred awareness camps in villages. Besides, wall paintings have been done and four vans are regularly moving in villages to spread awareness among farmers. We have also distributed pamphlets as in villages, giving the details of the benefit to land if the paddy stubble is not burnt.”

He said, “A farmer suffers loss of Rs 5,108 per acre, if he burns paddy stubble in his fields. It, however, doesn’t include the damage done to organic carbon.”

