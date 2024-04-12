Farmers stage dharna, seek govt control over private silos in state

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 11

Under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan), a large number of farmers, including woman activists, today staged a dharna in front of a silo at Sunam. They were protesting against the private silo system while demanding government control over nine private silos and their use for the storage of foodgrains procured by the government food agencies. The dharna was held under the leadership of Amrik Singh Gandhuan and Darbara Singh Chhajla, district president and general secretary of the union.

Addressing the gathering, state president of the BKU (Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan said various avenues of employment, especially in the farming sector, were being eliminated by way of introducing silo-like system in a big way. He asked the Central Government to shut down the private silos and initiate steps to hand over the same to the government agencies to protect employment avenues of lakhs of workers associated with the farming sector. Besides, setting up of new silos in the country by private players should also be banned by the government immediately, he added.

Senior vice-president of the union Janak Singh Bhutal and state press secretary Jagtar Singh Kalajhar said the corporate houses wanted to control the entire foodgrain business by adopting different types of tactics. They said on the instructions of the WTO silos were being constructed in the country. There are already nine private silos in the state, which are expected to purchase 7.25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat this season. They expressed apprehension that all this was being done to wind up the FCI.

They also said this private system would snatch income of truck operators, drivers and workers of grain markets, who earn their livelihood by doing manual work in the grain markets.

