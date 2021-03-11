Farmers suffer losses as fire engulfs fields in Sangrur

Sangrur, April 26
A huge fire broke out in the fields of many villages here on Monday night, causing heavy losses to farmers.
According to sources, it reached near the residential areas at some places.
Lehra AAP MLA Barinder Goyal sent officers to help farmers control the fire. However, the farmers alleged that the government aid came in late, causing them huge losses.
