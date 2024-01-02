Farmers thrash thermal plant Chief Engineer

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 1

A micro-hydel canal of Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant overflowed today, leading to flooding of some fields in Ranjitpura. Irated locals roughed up some thermal plant officials, including Chief Engineer Pardeep Kumar Sharma, who had gone to inspect the spot.

The Chief Engineer alleged that two cops present on the spot remained mute spectators when they were being attacked.

According to information, a drainage gate of the channel near Ranjitpura village was not opened by workers on duty which led to overflowing. As the water from the overflowed channel started flooding the adjoining fields, a large number of farmers, apprehending a breach, reached the spot. Soon after the thermal plant officials, led by the Chief Engineer, reached the spot, the farmers thrashed them.

The police have not registered any complaint till the filing of the report. DSP Tarlochan Singh said that no written complaint had been received.

