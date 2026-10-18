Farmers threaten stir over unkept promises

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) on Saturday announced an indefinite protest in Chandigarh from December 7, accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led government of failing to fulfil its commitments to farmers and agricultural workers. In a media briefing at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, the Morcha leaders said the government had promised to address their demands by October 15 but had failed to honour its assurance.

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher warned that thousands of tractor-trailers would head towards Chandigarh if the government failed to hold talks and resolve the demands before December 7.

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The Morcha demanded guaranteed procurement of basmati, moong, maize, mustard and potatoes at remunerative prices based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 per cent formula. Leaders said the government had earlier promised procurement guarantees for 23 crops and assured them that basmati procurement concerns would be resolved.

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They also sought a complete waiver of farm loans. One-time settlement covering loans from cooperative and land mortgage banks, along with Rs 5 lakh for families of farmers who died by suicide due to debt.