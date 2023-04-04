Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, April 3
Farmers whose crop was damaged by rains have threatened to turn it into an issue ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll.
At least three farm unions — BKU (Chaduni), BKU (Rajewal) and Jamhoori Kisan Sabha — raised the issue of crop damage in Jalandhar today.
Two of the unions — the BKU (Chaduni) and BKU (Rajewal) — threatened to oppose the government ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll if it did give compensation or order girdawari for fresh loss suffered by farmers soon.
In its memorandum to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, BKU (Rajewal) sought a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre instead of Rs 15,000 announced by the government.
Sukhdev Singh Bhandal, state vice president, BKU (Chaduni), said, “Fifteen days ago, the CM had said patwaris will be directed to issue a report on crop damages within a week. The government hasn’t even issued a notification in this regard to the DCs.”
Meanwhile, members of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha (JKS) expressed reservations about the government’s declaration on procurement of wheat.
The Food Ministry had stated that wheat crop with 10 per cent lustre loss due to damaged kernels would be procured without any value reduction.
JKS state president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said the ministry had said if the lustre loss was from 10 to 80 per cent, then there could be value cuts from one to 25 per cent in wheat procurement. “Any price cut in the name of lustre loss will not be tolerated,” he said.
