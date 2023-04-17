Farmers to block trains tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

Leaders of 32 farmer unions associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) from Amritsar and Tarn Taran district met here today to make preparations for the ‘rail roko’ agitation scheduled for April 18.

The SKM has announced to block rail traffic from 12 noon to 4 pm on April 18 to protest the value cut announced by the Centre for procurement of shriveled or broken wheat grain during the ongoing season. The government has also announced a value cut for loss of luster.

Farmer leaders also accused the state government of deliberately delaying the assessment of loss caused to the wheat crop by untimely rain. The state government had earlier announced to pay compensation for the crop loss by Baisakhi.

The farmer leaders said the harvesting of wheat crop had already started, but revenue department officials, who were supposed to conduct the assessment of loss, have not yet arrived in villages.

Jatinder Singh Chinna of the Kirti Kisan Union said: “How will the government conduct girdawari if the crop has already been harvested. The government is clearly running away from paying compensation.”

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha said: “Thousand of farmers will participate in the ‘rail roko’ agitation on April 18 to protest against the government.”

Farmer leaders Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, Bhupinder Singh Takhatmal, Balbir Singh Jhamka, Dhanwant Singh Khatrai Kalan, Baldev Singh Bal, Amar Singh, Parhlad Singh among others were present in the meeting.