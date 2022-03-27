Farmers to get crop relief before girdawari: Punjab CM

Farmers to get crop relief before girdawari: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hands over a cheque to a farmer hit by pink bollworm attack, in Mansa on Saturday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Mansa, March 26

Asserting that successive governments had failed farming and farmers in the state by not taking measures to make agriculture profitable, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said those incurring loss from natural disasters would be duly compensated prior to assessment of quantum of loss to crop (girdawari) in the future.

The CM was addressing farmers during an event in Mansa to provide compensation to farmers whose cotton crop was damaged due to pink bollworm infestation last year.

In Mansa district, 1.36 lakh acres crop of 56,372 farmers was destroyed due to the attack and the farmers would be provided a relief of Rs 231 crore at the rate of Rs 17,000 per acre. The CM handed over cheques to a few affected farmers during the event. The rest would be provided relief in a phased manner.

Mann said: “Had spurious seeds and sprays being used by farmers been kept in check, there wouldn’t have been any crop loss. A thorough probe will be conducted and strict action taken against those who had supplied spurious seeds and pesticides to farmers. The real culprit was not infestation but the then government that supplied poor seeds and pesticides. In the future, farmers incurring any loss from a natural disaster will be duly compensated prior to assessment of quantum of loss to crop (girdawari).”

He said: “It is unfortunate whenever crop gets damaged in fields and doesn’t reach mandis. When crop comes under pest attack, does anyone come here to guide you as to which spray or pesticide to be used? It is not just infestation that destroys the crop, there is politics behind it.”

“Agriculture is the mainstay of people of the country but owing to indifferent approach of successive governments, it is not being considered a profitable profession by many farmers now and they weigh options of selling their land. But plans are afoot to make farming more lucrative. This will also bring down suicide rate. Just give us some time to bring about reforms,” added Mann.

Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla, MLAs Budh Ram (Budhalada), Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana (Maur) and Gurpreet Singh Banawali (Sardulgarh) were also present.

