Farmers to gherao AAP leaders’ houses on March 31

Following a police crackdown and the arrest of farm leaders that led to the end of the agitation at Khanauri and Shambhu, farm unions are now up in arms against the state government. The unions have decided to hold protests outside residences of AAP MLAs and ministers tomorrow.

While a majority of the farm leaders detained on March 19 have been released, the farmers are preparing to open a front against the state government.

Farmers claim the state government dodged them and on March 19, the police forcibly drove them away from Shambhu and Khanauri. Their tents were uprooted and belongings destroyed or stolen.

Their plan is to hold protests in 17 districts, which will then spread to other districts, sources said.