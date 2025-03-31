DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Farmers to gherao AAP leaders’ houses on March 31

Farmers to gherao AAP leaders’ houses on March 31

Following a police crackdown and the arrest of farm leaders that led to the end of the agitation at Khanauri and Shambhu, farm unions are now up in arms against the state government. The unions have decided to hold protests...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:29 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Following a police crackdown and the arrest of farm leaders that led to the end of the agitation at Khanauri and Shambhu, farm unions are now up in arms against the state government. The unions have decided to hold protests outside residences of AAP MLAs and ministers tomorrow.

While a majority of the farm leaders detained on March 19 have been released, the farmers are preparing to open a front against the state government.

Farmers claim the state government dodged them and on March 19, the police forcibly drove them away from Shambhu and Khanauri. Their tents were uprooted and belongings destroyed or stolen.

Advertisement

Their plan is to hold protests in 17 districts, which will then spread to other districts, sources said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper