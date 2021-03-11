Farmers to hold meets in Punjab in September, October

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

A meeting of five farm outfits — BKU (Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, BKU (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee — was held under the leadership of Balbir Singh Rajewal.

For carrying on the struggle, the outfits have decided to organise six zonal conferences in Punjab in September and October for mobilising people against water crisis, environmental pollution and attack on the federal structure of the state. They also expressed serious concern about the lumpy skin disease.

