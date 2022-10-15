Farmers to observe ‘Lalkar Diwas’ today

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 14

On the sixth day of their indefinite protest against the state and the Centre, farmers have announced to observe October 15 as “Lalkar Diwas”.

Farmers from across the state, under the banner of BKU (Ugrahan), have been sitting near the local residence of CM Bhagwant Mann here for the fulfilment of their demands.

“On Lalkar Diwas, thousands of farmers, with their families, will join the protest here to push the government to accept our long pending demands,” said Jhanda Singh Jethuke, state senior vice-president of BKU (Ugrahan).

Farmers have been demanding immediate release of financial aid to farmers, who have suffered losses due to damaged crops, assessment of crops, allotment of special budget for public water projects, closure of liquor factory near Zira, action against those involved in Lakhimpur Kheri incident and a government job and Rs 10 lakh aid to the kin of deceased farmers.