Farmers to 'step up' stir, want family members of travel agent arrested

Sangrur, March 30
For the arrest of family members of the travel agent, who was arrested two days back, the protest by farmers continued on the second day today. The farmers have announced that they will intensify agitation in the coming days.
“The police have arrested only travel agent Amarpreet Singh Goldy, who fired on the farmers. His family members also threatened the farmers. Though his family members have been booked, the police have failed to arrest them. Our protest will continue till their arrest,” said Amrik Singh, district president of the BKU (Ugrahan).
The police said raids were on to arrest all accused.
