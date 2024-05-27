Farmers upset over raids ahead of Amit Shah’s Ludhiana visit

Chandigarh, May 26
Farmer unions are up in arms over the raids by central agencies on their leaders in the wee hours today, ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ludhiana.
Leaders of the Kirti Kisan Union and BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) have condemned the search operations conducted at the residence of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) president Nirbhay Singh Dhudike by sleuths of the central agencies this morning. The operation was conducted in anticipation of a protest planned for Sunday evening by farm unions under the SKM in Ludhiana.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests it to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds
Kejriwal's interim bail ends on June 2
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...