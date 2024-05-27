Farmers upset over raids ahead of Amit Shah’s Ludhiana visit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Farmer unions are up in arms over the raids by central agencies on their leaders in the wee hours today, ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ludhiana.

Leaders of the Kirti Kisan Union and BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) have condemned the search operations conducted at the residence of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) president Nirbhay Singh Dhudike by sleuths of the central agencies this morning. The operation was conducted in anticipation of a protest planned for Sunday evening by farm unions under the SKM in Ludhiana.

